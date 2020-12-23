Skip to main content
Sunday, January 3, 2021

10 Times Assassin's Creed Infiltrated Other Games

Credit: WatchMojo 10:07s 0 shares 1 views
Assassin's Creed characters have been featured in a ton of other games and franchises!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most surprising, exciting and generally badass Assassin’s Creed crossovers.

Our list includes “Super Smash Bros.

Ultimate” (2018), “Minecraft” (2011), “Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots” (2008), “Soulcalibur V” (2012), “Final Fantasy XV” (2016) and more!

