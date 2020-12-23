Trump's veto threat could trigger federal shutdown

Global  
 

Americans on Wednesday faced the prospect of a government shutdown during a pandemic as outgoing President Donald Trump, angry at his fellow Republicans in Congress, threatened not to sign a $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus aid package.

Trump, in a video posted to social media on Tuesday evening, surprised some of his closest officials by demanding that the bill be revised to include $2,000 payments to each eligible American, more than triple the $600 per person included in the bill.

TRUMP: “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low 600 dollars to 2,000 dollars or 4,000 dollars for a couple.” Current federal funding is also due to expire this Monday if Trump does not sign the bill into law.

That would furlough millions of federal workers and shut down wide swaths of the government at a time when it is rushing to distribute two coronavirus vaccines and contend with a massive hack that officials say was perpetrated by Russia.

Trump, as he bashed the bill, also continued to falsely claim that he might remain in office.

TRUMP: “I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.

And maybe that administration will be me." The package was the result of months of negotiations between congressional Republicans and Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her chamber could vote on Thursday to raise the individual payments to Americans if Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy agreed to do so.

Trump is scheduled to leave for Florida on Wednesday afternoon for the Christmas holiday.




