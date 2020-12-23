Global  
 

Congress, No Black Women Senators After Harris Is VP

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
(CNN) Sen.

Kamala Harris broke barriers as America's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

But after her exit in January to join the Biden administration, there will be no Black women in the Senate.

Harris's departure left lawmakers and advocates urging California Gov.

Gavin Newsom to choose a Black woman to replace her due to a lack of diversity in the chamber.


