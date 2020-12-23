What are this year's hot items?

Snow and wind were you able to find that coveted must?

"* have toy you were searching for this year?

Kimt news three's mary peters joins us live at abc and toy zone to tell us what she learned about the toy shortage this year.

"* yes, i spoke with te store manager here at abc and toy zone and he says they stocked up on toys early because all the china factories shut down due to covid?

The store owner tells me they knew a shortage was coming, but they didn't know how drastic it would be.

"*s says there's still backup from overseas manufacturers .

Since they were proactive and overbought toys early, the store manager tells me it really paid off for them.

< this morning, i had a grandma come in and she ordered a helicopter legos and it's still lost out there... usps lost the package.

Well, we had that lego, so we were able to make her christmas and make her very happy.

The store manager tells me their online demand and curbside pick up has been very popular this year.

Live in thanks, mary.

The toy store says their hot items this year are puzzles, board games, and legos.