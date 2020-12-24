A Virtual Melody

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 minutes ago

Joseph Symphony, joins us to share details of "A Viennese Holiday", the upcoming virtual Christmas symphony event.

C1 a favorite st.

Joseph tradition the holiday concert by the st.

Joseph symphony goes on.

The show is not live this year.

The recording will be broadcast right here on kq2.

Joining us tonight is lauren mcallister.

Thank you so much.

Merry christmas.

Merry christmas to you.

Tell us about this event tomorrow evening on kq2 from 6:00 p.m.

To 7:00 p.m.

Yes, we are delighted.

We're able to share one of our programs. it's actually a viennese celebration.

There are 51 players under the direction of maestro rico mcneilla.

We are kind of revisiting the spirit of christmas past to celebrate our presents which of course is different than any of us might have hoped or thought or planned but we still wanted to make sure that this great local tradition continued in a form or fashion and we're delighted to have kq2 as partner to make that happen.

Wonderful.

I know this has been a heart breaking season for so many and the season.

Can you tell us what the performers have been doing this year?

Sure.

A lot of the players of course all of their public gigs have dried up.

That's the case for any live performance.

Whether singers or dancers, a lot are already teachers.

They have music students.

A lot of them have been able to teach via zoom or in some cases if they had a suitable place they can safely distance and continue with their lessons.

There have been a few performances.

We have reported a couple of pay-per-view and our youth concert day was recorded with no live audience but made available as a link.

We have been trying various ways to keep the music going in a safeway.

To keep our players employed and working in a safeway.

But, of course, in no way do these efforts make up for a regular season of live performances.

Now for this performance.

We're invited to make a year end donation to the organization.

For attending the holiday symphony as one of our customs. we consider donating what we spent on a ticket.

Does that make sense?

Sure.

That's just one way to think of it.

Certainly as people are able we understand that it's not only been arts organizations but businesses.

Small businesses, large businesses.

It's been individuals.

That have been hit hard this year.

Many people have lost health, have lost life.

Some have lost employment.

So we understand it's a different year for everyone.

But, for those who are able, and so inclined to make the st.

Joseph symphony part of their year end giving.

This is also an invitation and opportunity to do that through the broadcast people will be reminded about our website.

St.

Josephsymphony.org.

Make a one-time gift or set it up to be a monthly gift whatever works best.

Just know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated and does make a difference.

Well, lori mcallister.

Thank you so much for being with us.

Christmas eve tomorrow evening from 6:00 p.m.

To 7:00 p.m.

On kq2.

We're honored you chose us.

Marvelous.

See you then.

See you then.

Merry christmas.

Okay we're going to take a break