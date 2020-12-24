Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:39s - Published
'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto

'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto

Former national security adviser John Bolton reacts to President Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump's former national security advisor calls his defense bill veto 'a shameful last act of a failed presidency'

John Bolton called Trump's veto of the $741 billion defense spending bill "pointless." Congress is...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill [Video]

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Trump revives threat to veto defense bill [Video]

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days -..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:51Published
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat [Video]

Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat

[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published