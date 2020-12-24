'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto
Former national security adviser John Bolton reacts to President Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress.
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense billU.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his..
Trump revives threat to veto defense billU.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days -..
Senate backs defense bill, defying Trump veto threat[NFA] The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a..