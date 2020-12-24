Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

Johnson & Associates is giving back to families for the holidays, again.

Macon law firm feeds families for second time this year during holidays

P-m tomorrow.

You should check with your favorite store... to see if they're open tomorrow.

Macon law firm -- forrest b.

Johnson and associates is at it again.... giving back to families for the holidays.

You may remember... the law firm partnered with s&s cafeteria to give away 500 meals on thanksgiving day.

And now, they're giving away a thousand meals for christmas.

The law firm says.... they saw how ... so many people needed food.... when the thanksgiving giveaway event ... finished within one hour.

The only thing we ask is that you are present to receive a meal.

If you have five people in your house, load them up, and those five people will get a meal" the giveaway is tomorrow from 10 a-m until 2 p-m... or while the food lasts.

Just