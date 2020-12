Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:09s - Published 10 minutes ago Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in WanigamPayeenKreeri area of Baramulla district in early morning hours of Thursday (December 24). Further details are awaited. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen in Kreeri area of Baramulla...

IndiaTimes - Published 3 hours ago