Coolie No. 1: Rajpal Yadav Reveals David Dhawan Calls Him His Son, Asks Varun Not To Get Jealous

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 21:40s
The very talented Rajpal Yadav is all set to shine on-screen once again with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.

1.

In an exclusive chat with Desimartini ahead of the film’s release, the actor opened up about his relationship with Varun and David and also revealed which other remake he would want to be a part of.


