This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 3 minutes ago This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping.Tracy Crossan, 51, has eight different inflatable costumes and initially entertained her neighbours in lockdown by dressing up as Mr Blobby in an outfit she had been given.When she saw how much enjoyment her neighbours got from it, Tracy expanded her collection to include a Sumo wrestler, a T-rex, an alien, a shark, and Frankenstein's monster.As Christmas neared, she decided to splash out on a Santa inflatable and also a Christmas tree.Mum-of-one Tracy, from Stirling, admits friends and colleagues think she's off her head but she finds it hilarious - and went to Morrisons to do her weekly shop dressed as a Christmas tree.Tracy said: "I was just out shopping, getting some bits and pieces."I have just done it for a bit of fun, to cheer everybody up."It started out with Mr Blobby and Frankenstein's monster."I've been walking up and down my cul-de-sac in the outfits to cheer the children up."My friends think I'm absolutely mental and crazy but the response I've got has been amazing, people love it."I've got eight outfits all together now, they are easy to store."Mr Blobby was given to me and it went from there."I thought I'd get a Christmas outfit, and I've done 'Santa drops', giving our neighbours' kids 35 selection boxes, ten chocolate Santas and ten chocolate deers."She gets her son, Matthew, 18, to film her antics.Tracy, who works as a taxi driver, added: "My colleagues are saying 'you're off your head' but I like being silly." 0

