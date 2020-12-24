Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday (RAW)

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday (RAW)

Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday (RAW)

This is the festive moment hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Centenarian Ellen Fadian celebrated the massive milestone, but because of coronavirus restrictions she was unable to have a big party.

She has spent her whole life living in Dooagh, on Achill, an isle on the west coast of Ireland - and her neighbours decided to rally together.This video was shot on the 22nd December 2020.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday [Video]

Hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday

This is the festive moment hundreds of locals on a small island joined a Christmas parade to a woman's house - to celebrate her 100th birthday. Centenarian Ellen Fadian celebrated the massive..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Julie Danner donates toys to locals,but is about 400 toys short of goal [Video]

Julie Danner donates toys to locals,but is about 400 toys short of goal

With just a few days left until Christmas, a Las Vegas woman collecting food and gifts for local families still needs help. Julie Danner says she's about 400 toys short of her goal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
'Gingerbread Lane' On Display At Long Island Children's Museum [Video]

'Gingerbread Lane' On Display At Long Island Children's Museum

An impressive display of gingerbread houses on Long Island is bringing holiday cheer this season.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published