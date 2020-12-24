Gal Gadot Defends Cleopatra Role After White Washing Accusations

Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984'



Gal Gadot chats with USA TODAY's Andrea Mandell about her '80s wardrobe in "Wonder Woman 1984," and what it was like filming 2017's "Wonder Woman." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:15 Published 14 hours ago

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984



This year December 25 brings us not only one gift, but two: Christmas, and the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984. The sequel brings back one of our favorite DC superheroes, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 01:56 Published 3 days ago