Santa departs on his annual Christmas journey

Santa Claus told everyone to "stay safe and healthy" and keep "connected" with each other before setting off with his reindeer from his hometown on the Arctic Circle on their around-the-world trip.


Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!

 Before this pint-sized Santa was gifting the world with his hilarious acting chops and wild wrestling antics he was just an adorable little boy ready for the..
Tips to keep your animal companion safe this holiday

 Make sure any treats left out for Santa are covered or in a place your pet cannot get to them.
US Navy: Santa Gets Order Of The Blue Nose [Video]

US Navy: Santa Gets Order Of The Blue Nose

Santa Claus is a noted globetrotter. The U.S. Navy has honored Santa by making him a member of the Order of the Blue Nose. According to Navy tradition, that accolade is only given to sailors who make it north of the Arctic Circle. Santa and his elves are lifetime members, according to one Navy command.

Covid: Santa Claus explains how to keep safe at Christmas

 Father Christmas explains how to have a Covid secure Christmas
In the Rio Grande Valley, Death Has Become a Family Affair

 Christmas will be quieter in the Texas borderlands, where aunts and uncles, grandparents and adult siblings often live under the same roof. That closeness let..
Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover [Video]

Lorry drivers and police remain in Dover

Scenes in Dover as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK has agreedwith France to keep the border open “throughout Christmas”. Mr Shapps haspromised ferries will sail on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as French firemenhave been drafted in to help test thousands of drivers who have been strandedat the Port of Dover this week.

Cross-Channel lorry chaos 'may take days to clear'

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the UK border will remain open over Christmas.
Christmas Eve is Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday. Here's how he's celebrating during the COVID pandemic.

 Fauci said he skipped Thanksgiving with his three adult daughters, who live in different parts of the country, to reduce risk of transmission.
Tom Hiddleston narrates Apple TV+ documentary showing nocturnal lives of animals [Video]

Tom Hiddleston narrates Apple TV+ documentary showing nocturnal lives of animals

Credit: Apple. Tom Hiddleston urges viewers to “discover earth’s last truewilderness – the night” in the trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming naturedocuseries. The actor, 39, narrates Earth At Night In Colour, a 12-partprogramme using novel cameras and editing processes to reveal the nocturnallives of animals in colour for the first time. It is filmed across sixcontinents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, and will launchwith six episodes on December 4. The second half will follow in 2021.

This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping [Video]

This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping

This hilarious video shows a woman dressed as an inflatable Christmas tree bopping about as she does her grocery shopping.Tracy Crossan, 51, has eight different inflatable costumes and initially..

The pandemic's impact on Santa's workshop [Video]

The pandemic's impact on Santa's workshop

He has a list, and he's checking it twice before making his big trip on Dec. 25 to bring boys and girls Christmas gifts. And before he takes his annual trip, Santa Claus is stopping by 7 Action News to..

Gov. Baker Says Santa Has 'A Travel Form' And Is 'Good In Every Community' [Video]

Gov. Baker Says Santa Has 'A Travel Form' And Is 'Good In Every Community'

Despite the pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker assured everyone that Santa will be healthy and ready to go to do deliver presents on Christmas, saying "he gets tested on a pretty regular basis".

