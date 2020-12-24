Santa departs on his annual Christmas journey

Tom Hiddleston narrates Apple TV+ documentary showing nocturnal lives of animals



Credit: Apple. Tom Hiddleston urges viewers to “discover earth’s last truewilderness – the night” in the trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming naturedocuseries. The actor, 39, narrates Earth At Night In Colour, a 12-partprogramme using novel cameras and editing processes to reveal the nocturnallives of animals in colour for the first time. It is filmed across sixcontinents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, and will launchwith six episodes on December 4. The second half will follow in 2021.

