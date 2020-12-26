Chattanooga Community Kitchen serving Christmas meals

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has always continued to serve meals and Christmas Day is no exception.

It come quickly, come quickly.

But, we look forward to celebrating a new year, full of god's graces and blessings.

We believe and trust that with proper precautions and due measures we will be able to make it."

Ho ho ho merry christmas.

Even in 2020 the chattanooga community kitchen has always been there to help.

We've been very blessed to have an incredible and supportive community we've been able to stay open every day even since march we haven't missed a single meal throughout this entire course of events but it's been in almost changing daily activity.

They are able to come inside have a hot meal the traditional christmas dinner and of course have a blaze just to take a shower to be during this wonderful holiday.

Santa even made an appearance for the big occasion.

Oh he comes lately every year he spends his day, many people don't realize this but the story of christmas is about a homeless young baby in a manger and santa come to the center homelessness here in chattanooga to make sure everybody has gifts make sure he can spread that christmas cheer and covid-19 or not he is insistent that he make it.

And with below freezing temperature both on a christmas day and christmas eve the community kitchen is providing overnight shelter as well.

Allowing men women or children whoever may be outside to come inside and be safe from the cold especially on a night like christmas or it's critically important.

Safety measures are of course taken as people need to have a negative covid rapid test, if the test is positive they will need to go to the salvation army, and some families will have their meals delivered to them.

Several hundred people will be coming through here of course were social distancing and making sure people are spread out at various tables.

