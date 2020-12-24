Don't play every ball if you want to contribute for betterment in positive manner: Guv Dhankhar
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Don't play every ball if you want to contribute for betterment in positive manner: Guv Dhankhar
Speaking to media during an event in Birbhum on December 23, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Not all balls are meant to be played in the game of cricket and not all balls are meant to be spared.
Those who want to put Visva Bharati University into controversy, I appeal them to give total autonomy to institution and Vice-Chancellor." "If you want to contribute in a positive manner for the betterment of public, strengthen democracy, restore faith in the constitution and keep rule of law above all, then don't play every ball.
This (remarks against me) is a no-ball," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Shantiniketan on December 24. He addressed the students and faculty of the university via video conferencing from Delhi. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' were also present at the event.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her turf. Chowdhury said that Banerjee opened doors for the BJP in Bengal. While addressing a rally in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, “In 1999, the BJP didn’t even exist here in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee welcomed BJP to Bengal. BJP strengthened its foothold in Bengal because of her.” He added, “She came to power with the help of Congress party but acted against us. Congress party kept on reminding her that what she was doing was wrong.” Chowdhury also said that BJP’s entry into Bengal not only weakened Congress’ hold but also weakened secularism in the state. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27Published
More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in Bengal and no progress in investigation of deaths, said Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on December 20 during a press conference in West Bengal's Birbhum district. "Political violence is at its peak in Bengal. More than 300 BJP workers have been killed and there has been no progress in investigation of the deaths," said Home Minister Shah.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah along with other party leaders including Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh had lunch at the residence of a Baul singer at Bolpur, Birbhum district. Shah's much anticipated visit to the state of West Bengal began on December 19.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar attacked the Trinamool Congress government in the state over the letter written by Suvendu Adhikari. The former TMC heavyweight who joined the BJP recently had written to the governor expressing fear that he could be implicated in false cases after quitting the TMC. Meanwhile, the opposition has attacked the BJP and accused it of using its powers to destabilise the state government. This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Sharad Pawar over the Central government’s decision to put three top IPS officers central deputation without the consent of the state government. Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that Sharad Pawar would also speak to other opposition leaders over the issue. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:03Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University on December 24 asserted that India is the only major country moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Reminiscing establishment of the university, PM Modi said, "Today we must remember the circumstances which led to the establishment of this university. It wasn't just British rule but in the background, were our rich ideas and history of hundreds of years of movement