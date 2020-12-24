Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published 15 minutes ago

Don't play every ball if you want to contribute for betterment in positive manner: Guv Dhankhar

Speaking to media during an event in Birbhum on December 23, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Not all balls are meant to be played in the game of cricket and not all balls are meant to be spared.

Those who want to put Visva Bharati University into controversy, I appeal them to give total autonomy to institution and Vice-Chancellor." "If you want to contribute in a positive manner for the betterment of public, strengthen democracy, restore faith in the constitution and keep rule of law above all, then don't play every ball.

This (remarks against me) is a no-ball," he added.