We guess they are all going to be a good-looking, talented bunch when they grow up.



Related videos from verified sources When Calls the Heart Home for Christmas - A Special Visit



When Calls the Heart Home for Christmas - A Special Visit - The stars of "When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas" join the special presentation on Christmas night! When Calls the Heart Home for.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:36 Published 1 day ago On A Positive Note: Christmas Day Special



KDKA's Kym Gable introduces you to a special Christmas Day program, on a positive note. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar



On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:14 Published 3 days ago