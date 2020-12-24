Global  
 

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support.

Report by Etemadil.

Hilary Benn Hilary Benn British Labour politician

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn [Video]

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress MPs' protest march against farm laws

 Rahul Gandhi will lead Congress MPs' protest march on Thursday at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan and will submit a memorandum to President Ram..
IndiaTimes
Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India [Video]

Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India

As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India. Farmer group leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the UK PM should cancel his visit till the farmers are protesting against the government. ‘UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India on January 26 for the Republic Day celebrations. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the Indian government agrees to meet our demands,’ Sandhu said. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the Modi government. They argue that the laws are detrimental for farmers and have sought immediate withdrawal. The Union government has meanwhile asked the farmers to come forward for more talks on the issues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:06Published

National Farmers Day: Farmer unions to take call on Centre's letter today

 There farmers' leader said that they would write to Britain MPs, requesting them to press their PM Boris Johnson not to attend India's Republic Day.
DNA

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish [Video]

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:12Published
Brexit negotiations: Progress in talks raises hopes of imminent deal [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Progress in talks raises hopes of imminent deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:16Published
UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve [Video]

UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve

The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures [Video]

Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures

Italy has recorded Europe's highest death toll at 70,000, the UK has put more areas under its strictest measures and the EU is looking to roll out vaccinations. Here are the latest developments on the pandemic from across the continent.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:09Published
Post-Brexit deal: Britain and the EU expected to announce a deal [Video]

Post-Brexit deal: Britain and the EU expected to announce a deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:54Published
EU and UK poised for Christmas Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU and UK poised for Christmas Brexit trade deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:37Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Lorries still stranded as backlog extends over Christmas [Video]

Lorries still stranded as backlog extends over Christmas

Thousands of truck drivers remain stranded in Kent as the backlog to clear those trying to cross the Channel extends over Christmas. Aerial views show frustrated drivers spelled out 'help' with traffic cones at the Manston Airport holding site, where drivers are being tested for coronavirus before being allowed to travel. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published
Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes [Video]

Google and Facebook Agreed to Team up to Fight Antitrust Probes

'The Wall Street Journal' reports that the two tech behemoths made a deal in 2018 where Facebook consented that it would not attempt to compete with the online advertising tools developed by Google.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published

UK will not 'prosper mightily' under no deal [Video]

UK will not 'prosper mightily' under no deal

Hilary Benn has told Sky News that no deal should not be an option as the government has had time to negotiate the terms of a Brexit agreement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:51Published