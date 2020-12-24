Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support.
Report by Etemadil.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India. Farmer group leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the UK PM should cancel his visit till the farmers are protesting against the government. ‘UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India on January 26 for the Republic Day celebrations. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the Indian government agrees to meet our demands,’ Sandhu said. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the Modi government. They argue that the laws are detrimental for farmers and have sought immediate withdrawal. The Union government has meanwhile asked the farmers to come forward for more talks on the issues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published
The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an agreement.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Italy has recorded Europe's highest death toll at 70,000, the UK has put more areas under its strictest measures and the EU is looking to roll out vaccinations. Here are the latest developments on the pandemic from across the continent.
Thousands of truck drivers remain stranded in Kent as the backlog to clear those trying to cross the Channel extends over Christmas. Aerial views show frustrated drivers spelled out 'help' with traffic cones at the Manston Airport holding site, where drivers are being tested for coronavirus before being allowed to travel. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn