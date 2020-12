Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:39s - Published 7 minutes ago

Blackwater attack survivor to Trump: You will have to face God

Four US security personnel from the private company Blackwater, who were convicted of shooting unarmed civilians in the Nisour Square massacre in Iraq, have been included in a swathe of pardons announced by President Trump.

In total 17 people were killed in the massacre.

CNN’s Arwa Damon reports.