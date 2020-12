A motorcycle club that gives away hundreds of bicycles every year on Christmas made changes this year so they could continue the tradition during the Pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources Preparations for Christmas take place in Bethlehem



Preparations for Christmas celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehembegan early on Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Palestiniansecurity forces were deployed at road blocks to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 3 hours ago Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19



Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has finally reached Antarctica. It was previously the only continent to remain unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 36.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago Keeping schools open is a national priority, says minister



Schools minister Nick Gibb has said it is a "national priority" to keep schools open during the coronavirus pandemic. "Education is a priority", he said, "it is a national priority to ensure that.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published 6 days ago