“It appears we have been punked.” An animal rights activist pranked Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo by posing as a CEO of a major meat company.



Related videos from verified sources Maria Bartiromo got punked by an animal rights activist on her show



On her Fox Business show, Maria Bartiromo interviewed someone who she thought was the CEO of Smithfield Foods. Here’s what happened next. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:31 Published 15 hours ago