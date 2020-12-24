Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:41s - Published 3 minutes ago

BJP goons allegedly vandalised Delhi Jal Board office

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly entered and vandalised the Delhi Jal Board office.

The incident occurred on December 24 in Delhi.

Speaking to media, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The goons of BJP entered the Delhi Jal Board office and vandalised it.

They challenged me and warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against supporting and speaking for farmers." "There is CCTV footage.

It is clear that this incident took place with help of Delhi Police," he added.