BJP goons allegedly vandalised Delhi Jal Board office

The Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha visited Sonia Vihar water treatment plant on October 31. He inspected ongoing work to resolve water issue. The water supply was disrupted as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants, which receive Yamuna water, were temporarily shut due to high level of ammonia in it. According to the Delhi Jal Board, about 70% of water supply in the national capital has been resumed. Speaking on this Chadha said, "Ammonia level had risen in Yamuna River so we had to shut two water treatment plants. Level of the pollutant is reducing now and the two plants have resumed operation. There'll be no problem in supply of water."
Soon India is on the list to announce its COVID-19 vaccine, and states along with union territories are gearing up for the storage and distribution process. While addressing a virtual press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 said, "Currently, we have the capacity to store 74 lakh doses which will be increased to 1.15 crore within one week."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state machinery is ready to vaccinate people as soon the vaccine gets approval. Kejriwal said that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase which includes health workers, frontline workers, people over 50 years of age or those with co-morbidities. ‘Each person will be given two doses, and a total of 1.02 crore doses will be required in the first phase of vaccination in Delhi,’ Kejriwal said. He further added that currently, there is storage capacity for 74 lakh doses, and it will be scaled up to 1.15 crore within a week. ‘The necessary staff, officials and health workers have also been identified and trained for the vaccination drive. The sites where vaccination will be carried out are also being readied,’ Kejriwal said. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on December 24 chaired a meeting of the Health Minister and Health Secretary to review preparation for COVID-19 vaccination. After the meeting, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi government has completed all preparations and is ready for vaccination. There are around 51 lakh people including healthcare and frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase. The process of identification of all such people is almost complete."
कृषि कानूनों पर जहां किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है, वहीं इसने दिल्ली की सियासत को भी गर्मा दिया है. राहुल गांधी ने गुरुवार को राष्ट्रपति को 2 करोड़ हस्ताक्षर सौंपे, जिस पर कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी को उनकी पार्टी ही गंभीरता से नहीं लेती. इस बीच सरकार की ओर किसानों को बातचीत का एक नया प्रस्ताव दिया गया कि वो खुले दिल से किसानों के साथ बातचीत को राज़ी है.दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के ऑफिस में तोड़फोड़ की लड़ाई अब सियासत के मैदान में लड़ी जा रही है, इसे लेकर AAP और BJP में आरोपों का सिलसिला जारी है. कोरोना के मोर्चे पर बात करें तो मॉडर्ना ने दावा किया है कि उनकी वैक्सीन नए स्ट्रेन से भी निपटने में कारगर है. ऐसी ही ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए देखिए editorji की playlist
AAP Leader, Raghav Chadha on farmers' protest said that it looks like Modi government is in ego clash with farmers. :Modi government seems to be in this ego clash with farmers. Demands of Indian farmers are reasonable. Centre must let go of this ego and agree to all demands of farmers. No resolution seems to be in sight. Government must repeal 3 black laws with immediate effect," said AAP Leader.
The Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi near the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday. She was to hold a demonstration outside the residence of the Lt Governor against the alleged misappropriation of funds done by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). Earlier today, three AAP MLAs including Raghav Chadha were also detained ahead of their planned protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. MLAs Rituraj Govind and Kuldeep Kumar too were detained. Watch the video for more.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who met the President earlier today and submitted a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention for the repeal of farm laws. "Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn't take it seriously. Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature," the Agriculture Minister said. He said if Rahul Gandhi was so worried, he could have done something for farmers when Congress was in power. "The character of Congress has always been anti-farmer," Tomar added. Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. Watch the full video for more details.
Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down. One had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in UK.
A delegation of 60 farmers belonging to Kisan Majdoor Sangh, Baghpat met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. They met him at Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on December 24. Speaking to media after meeting Kisan Mazdoor Sangh members, Tomar said, "Farmers from Baghpat have given me a letter in support of Centre's Farm Laws. They have told me that government shouldn't buckle under any pressure to make amendments to Farm bills."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 19 said that AAP will announce a Chief Minister candidate on whom people of the state would be proud of. He asserted that the announcement of the CM candidate in Uttarakhand will be made when the time comes.
A vehicle rammed repeatedly into a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on December 18. The incident was caught on multiple CCTV cameras installed on the hospital premises. The incident occurred at the Balaji hospital. The cause was reportedly a tussle between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients. The vehicle was seen ramming into a wall of the hospital, demolishing the wall and the counter placed inside. Watch the full video for more.
CCTV footage showed a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital premises at Basai Chowk after a tussle broke out between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients. Case has been registered. No arrest has been made so far. "A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. Medical store and 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is relative of 2 patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they're investigating the case," said Dr Balwan Singh, Director, Balaji Hospital, Gurugram.
In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on December 24 said if the government is calling the protesting farmers ant-nationals, then the ruling dispensation is a sinner. She said, "It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan was stopped by Delhi Police. The former Congress president will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind over farmers' agitation.