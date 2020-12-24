Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat

Larry the cat on Thursday entertained bored journalists waiting outside 10 Downing Street in London for an expected announcement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a Brexit deal.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a 'Canada-style free trade deal', will "protect jobs across this country" and was a "good deal for the whole of Europe". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:06Published
Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny

Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs across this country” and has “takenback control of our laws and our destiny”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Looking forward to welcome UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: India

 India on Thursday said it was looking forward to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit here next month, amid reports that the trip may not be possible..
IndiaTimes
Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later [Video]

Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later

Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down. One had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in UK.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:28Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England [Video]

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says [Video]

Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says

Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK?

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier

 Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading agreement with key issues remaining unresolved, as he insisted:..
WorldNews

Larry (cat) Larry (cat) Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office


10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Downing Street cat in near-miss with pigeon [Video]

Downing Street cat in near-miss with pigeon

Larry the Downing Street cat attempts to catch a pigeon outside Number 10.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Covid: Sharp rises in infection levels in England, says ONS

 London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive in the UK, ONS figures suggest.
BBC News

Sharp rises in infection levels in England, says ONS

 London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive in the UK, ONS figures suggest.
BBC News

Dickens Museum: A Christmas Carol performance goes online

 Charles Dickens's London home will host a special performance of A Christmas Carol.
BBC News
Home-coming French expats relieved to escape Britain [Video]

Home-coming French expats relieved to escape Britain

Sam Cabral, a French expatriate living in Britain, expressed relief on Wednesday as she stepped off a Eurostar train from London, becoming one of the first people to make the trip after a travel ban imposed over COVID-19 worries was eased.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

'It is mostly what we were expecting': EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit [Video]

'It is mostly what we were expecting': EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:57Published
REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says [Video]

REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 09:48Published
UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30 [Video]

UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

A Christmas Gift from Bob movie Clip - Jacqueline Wilson [Video]

A Christmas Gift from Bob movie Clip - Jacqueline Wilson

A Christmas Gift from Bob movie Clip - Jacqueline Wilson Directed by: Charles Martin Smith Based on the international best-selling books and the 'purrfect' Christmas sequel to the international hit..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:15Published
Earless street cat finds forever home [Video]

Earless street cat finds forever home

Earless street cat finds forever home

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:20Published
A Christmas Gift From Bob Movie - Clip with Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, and Kristina Tonteri-Young - Angels [Video]

A Christmas Gift From Bob Movie - Clip with Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, and Kristina Tonteri-Young - Angels

A Christmas Gift From Bob Movie Clip - Angels - Plot synopsis: Based on the international best-selling books and the 'purrfect' Christmas sequel to the international hit film A STREET CAT NAMED BOB -..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published