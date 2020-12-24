Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Cost $199

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Cost $199Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro To Cost $199

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here’s the best look yet at Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds

360-degree view of Galaxy Buds Pro. | Evan Blass Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked again,...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Softpedia


Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to feature 28-hour battery life, IPX7 rating: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is said to unveil alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series on January 14,...
BGR India - Published Also reported by •9to5GoogleThe Verge


Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro leak confirms Apple-like surround sound feature

Samsung currently has three models of Galaxy Buds earphones, including the original Buds, Buds+ and...
engadget - Published Also reported by •MacRumours.comUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

LAST MINUTE TECH GIFTS [Video]

LAST MINUTE TECH GIFTS

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:49Published