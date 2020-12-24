Thursday 12/24 Insider Buying Report: CMPI, EAD

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Scientific Officer Arthur M.

Krieg bought 5,103 shares of CMPI, at a cost of $14.64 each, for a total investment of $74,708.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading off about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

And at Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Christopher M.

Lee who bought 8,750 shares at a cost of $8.04 each, for a total investment of $70,350.

Before this latest buy, Lee made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $80,700 shares for a cost of $8.07 each.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday.

Lee was up about 1.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EAD trading as high as $8.14 in trading on Thursday.