Shia Fired From Olivia Wilde Movie

Variety is reporting that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the upcoming Olivia Wilde movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Why was he fired?

According to Business Insider Shia exhibited "poor behavior" to cast and crew, including Wilde.

"He is not an easy guy to work with," a source told Variety.

The source added that LaBeouf was "off-putting" to those associated with the New Line Cinema project before production began shooting.

Wilde is known to have a "zero a--hole policy." He was replaced by Harry Styles.