White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?

Oops!

White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office.

But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday morning.

The message also stated that staff 'will start departing' the week of January 4, and final paychecks will run through January 19, 2021.

The confusion surrounding the departure process comes as President Donald Trump desperately tries to cling to power, despite losing the 2020 election.