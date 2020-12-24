Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:36s - Published
White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?

White House Staffers: Pack Your Things And...Stay?

Oops!

White House staffers received an email on Tuesday night with instructions on how to vacate the office.

But according to Business Insider, aides were told to 'disregard' the message on Wednesday morning.

The message also stated that staff 'will start departing' the week of January 4, and final paychecks will run through January 19, 2021.

The confusion surrounding the departure process comes as President Donald Trump desperately tries to cling to power, despite losing the 2020 election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump's talk of martial law sends White House staffers rushing to the press

A meeting President Donald Trump held to discuss overturning the election result alarmed some White...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Biden's challenge: Creating a COVID-19-free White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three blocks from the White House, office space for more than 500 Biden...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Biden announces additions to White House communications team, includes multiple ex-campaign staffers

A number of communications officials from President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Blackwater attack survivor to Trump: You will have to face God [Video]

Blackwater attack survivor to Trump: You will have to face God

Four US security personnel from the private company Blackwater, who were convicted of shooting unarmed civilians in the Nisour Square massacre in Iraq, have been included in a swathe of pardons..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:39Published
GOP lawmaker says Trump blindsided them on Covid-19 relief bill [Video]

GOP lawmaker says Trump blindsided them on Covid-19 relief bill

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) says President Trump’s unexpected pushback on the bipartisan coronavirus relief bill passed by the US Congress “blindsided” GOP lawmakers.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:47Published
Dominion employee forced into hiding as he sues for defamation [Video]

Dominion employee forced into hiding as he sues for defamation

Eric Coomer, an executive of a voting machine company that has been the target of conspiracy theories in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is suing the Trump Campaign, as well as..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 05:54Published