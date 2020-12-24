Light Display 12/24/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 45 seconds ago

A Winston County family's yard is all lit up for Christmas.

It's been a long time coming.

Will mooney spent most of november decorating his parents home the way his father did year after year.

Mooney says in recent years, he's only put up the santa clause and reindeer decorations to avoid so much work.

But he says this year was the perfect time to bring out ?all?

The lights and bring some joy to neighbors and other who drive by to see them.

"this year we just started decorating and just kept adding and kept adding and because covid i thought it would be something that would maybe get people in thchristmas spirit..

A lot of them; their children had never this; they had grown up on it, but their children had never seen it now their kids are getting to see it."

The light display will be up thru new year's day.

The moody home is on highway 490 in louisville.