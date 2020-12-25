Global  
 

What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published
The UK and Brussels finally agreed a post-Brexit trade deal after nine monthsof sometimes bitter wrangling, here’s what will happen.


Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published
Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’ [Video]

Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he brandished the document, which has notbeen released in full yet, and at one point punched the air with enthusiasm atits contents.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:20Published
Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher [Video]

The S&P 500 ended higher in a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine rollout will spell brighter days in the coming year. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

U.K. and EU agree on Brexit trade deal just ahead of deadline

 Britain and the European Union have reached agreement a post-Brexit trade deal after months of contentious negotiations. The deal comes almost four years after..
CBS News

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe' [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Brussels' most sustainable pool is going down swimmingly [Video]

The Free University of Brussels has created a pool that uses technology to help minimise its impact on the environment. It produces less CO2 emissions, uses less energy, less water and it's revolutionising the swimming experience.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:00Published

Brexit: Trade deal talks continue as negotiators fail to reach agreement

 The UK and EU resume negotiations in Brussels with 10 days to go until the transition period ends.
BBC News

GBP/USD in high spirits as EU and UK inch closer to Brexit deal

GBP/USD in high spirits as EU and UK inch closer to Brexit deal The GBP/USD is rising as forex investors react to the high likelihood of a Brexit deal. The weaker US...
Invezz - Published

FTSE 100 set for modest Brexit deal bounce

Reports that Britain and the EU are “within touching distance” of a Brexit deal has done wonders...
Proactive Investors - Published

Brexit deal welcome – but it’s still a poor second to being a member of the EU

We welcome the announcement of an imminent Brexit deal and that pragmatism has prevailed over...
Brighton and Hove News - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



What's in the Brexit trade deal? [Video]

Sky's economics editor Ed Conway analyses the official documents to find out what's in the 2,000 page trade agreement.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:56Published
Businesses fear red tape after Brexit [Video]

Businesses are relieved that a trade deal has been struck with the EU - but are concerned about the costs of extra paperwork.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:07Published
Brexit deal shows 'wisdom' of setting timetable [Video]

The former trade secretary said it had been wise to set a deadline in order to get an agreement.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:22Published