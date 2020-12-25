What’s in the Brexit deal and what will change?

Johnson describes Christmas Brexit deal as ‘glad tidings of great joy’



Boris Johnson has used a festive message to the nation to urge people to readthe new Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch on Friday. The Prime Ministerposted a video on Twitter in which he brandished the document, which has notbeen released in full yet, and at one point punched the air with enthusiasm atits contents.

