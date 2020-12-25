Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 day ago

New Drug Offers Hope To Leukemia Patients

There has been a new medical breakthrough in the fight against myeloid leukemia or AML.

A new drug for AML improves overall survival in people with the deadly blood cancer by up to 10 months.

That's according to the results of a Phase 3 clinical trial published Thursday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study conducted at 148 hospitals in 23 countries.

The drug is called CC-486.

UPI health reports the CC-486 improved survival in patients age 55 and older.

"It is very exciting to think that, by taking a tablet that is relatively well-tolerated, we can help reduce relapse risk and improve survival," study co-author Dr. Andrew Wei said in a press release.