New Drug Offers Hope To Leukemia Patients
There has been a new medical breakthrough in the fight against myeloid leukemia or AML.
A new drug for AML improves overall survival in people with the deadly blood cancer by up to 10 months.
That's according to the results of a Phase 3 clinical trial published Thursday by the New England Journal of Medicine.
The study conducted at 148 hospitals in 23 countries.
The drug is called CC-486.
UPI health reports the CC-486 improved survival in patients age 55 and older.
"It is very exciting to think that, by taking a tablet that is relatively well-tolerated, we can help reduce relapse risk and improve survival," study co-author Dr. Andrew Wei said in a press release.