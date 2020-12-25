Grizzly 2 Revenge Movie (1983) - George Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen

Global  
 

Grizzly 2 Revenge Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Reacting to the offing of her cub, a 15-ft grizzly bear seeks revenge and offs anyone that gets in her way.

The terror continues as the giant grizzly finds its way to the major concert to go on an offing spree.

Director André Szöts Writers Joanne McCall, David Sheldon Actors George Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen, Louise Fletcher, John Rhys-Davies, Steve Inwood,Edward Meeks, Deborah Raffin Genre Thriller, Horror Run Time 1 hour 14 minutes


