GrizzlyII Revenge Movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:08s - Published
GrizzlyII Revenge Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: All hell breaks loose when a 15-ft grizzly bear, reacting to the slaughter of her cub by poachers, seeks revenge and kills anyone that gets in her way.
In the 3 days before the major concert, the gigantic grizzly has brutally attacked campers, a poacher and a park ranger.
The terror doesn’t end there as the giant grizzly bear finds its way to the concert grounds to go on a killing spree.
Cast: George Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen, Louise Fletcher, John Rhys-Davies, Steve Inwood Release Date: 1/08/2021 Directed by: André Szöts