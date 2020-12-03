GrizzlyII Revenge Movie

GrizzlyII Revenge Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: All hell breaks loose when a 15-ft grizzly bear, reacting to the slaughter of her cub by poachers, seeks revenge and kills anyone that gets in her way.

In the 3 days before the major concert, the gigantic grizzly has brutally attacked campers, a poacher and a park ranger.

The terror doesn’t end there as the giant grizzly bear finds its way to the concert grounds to go on a killing spree.

Cast: George Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen, Louise Fletcher, John Rhys-Davies, Steve Inwood Release Date: 1/08/2021 Directed by: André Szöts