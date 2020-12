GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of December 23, 2020



Here's the latest COVID-19 data for Wednesday, December 23. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:24 Published 1 day ago

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of December 22, 2020



Here's the latest COVID-19 data for Tuesday, December 22. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:20 Published 2 days ago