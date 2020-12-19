Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 minutes ago

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of December 18, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 1,476 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 33 fewer than Thursday with 188 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 95% of state hospitals reporting.

Thursday's seven-day and three-day average positivity rates in Colorado were 8.41% and 7.93%, respectively.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.