Live Local: The History of the Biloxi Lighthouse

Lighthouse.- - erected in 1848, the biloxi - lighthouse is centered in - between opposing traffic- lanes on hwy 90.- it's a major vocal point for th- city.

Although it wasn't always- owned by them, the lighthouse - remained civilian operated from- 1848 to 1939, well known for it- female lightkeepers,- including maria younghans, who- cared for the lighthouse for- 53 years.

- now the city is watching over - the icon and it's open to the - public for tours, - biloxi's fondness of their- lighthouse is evident as its- image can be seen everywhere.

- replicated on - shirts, surveyors and even- statues.

It's often - considered a symbol of the- city's resiliency.- "especially after all the - different hurricanes weve gone- through and if you come in the- lighthouse you can see all the- different watermarks and all th- different storms- that have gone through here."

- - - katrina's watermark is the- highest, the storm engulfed - 1 third of the lighthouse and - its pounding waves titiled it.- after a 400,000 dollar- renovation, it was reopened to- the public in march of 2010.- while its been renovated- throughout its existence, past- photos make it seem like the- lighthouse has been moved.- "you can see in the postcard- that the lighthouse shows how - things have changed - and how the edge of the water - was right beside the structure.- but thats the toll of time, yet- it does get dressed up for- the holidays.

Its not christmas- in biloxi when the lighthouse - isn't - wearing its red garden.

It's- appearance isn't the only thing- the lighthouse does to- commemorate christmas.- normally it has a special guest- "usually santa visits the first- week of december and waves to - the children and- they get peppermint sticks, - although this year it's - different and he's still in the- - - - north pole."- for now the lighthouse sits on- hwy 90 dressed in its - christmas attire, a statue that- has has truly stood the sands o- time- watching over biloxi beach.

