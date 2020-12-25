First United Methodist Church gives away hundreds of meals to Coast residents in need Christmas Eve Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 minute ago First United Methodist Church gives away hundreds of meals to Coast residents in need Christmas Eve First United Methodist Church gives away hundreds of meals to Coast residents in need Christmas Eve 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Food items. - - first united methodist- church started their christmas- food giveaway eleven years- ago, when the church noticed- many local centers were - not open on christmas eve to- serve those in need.- amanda wood- missions community- chair at first united methodist- " so we are plannig to delivery- and serve 500 take out meals to- local community, we - have 200 meals out to the feed- my sheep area and also to some- nursing home staff- - - - and resindency staff , so we ar- really excited about that"- volunteers- nats- "we as a community really need- this because they don't have a- lot of food." - sabria reid- news 25- "christmas spirit is in the air- community memeber cody coasts - not only grabbed hot- meals for his family, but - grabbed a few for his neighbors- as well"- cody coats "longbeach resident" " we are here to get some food- for our family and some - neighbors of ours up- stairs they could not come with- us because we had no room. So w- thought we would- - - - bring him some food to tell the- merry christmas'- due to covid-19 the church had- to take safety precautions--- - - - limiting the amount of people - who could help- vounlteer and serve this year.- amanda wood,missions community- chair at first united methodist- "we keept the same group of - people througout, usually we- have anywhere to- fourty to fifity people and thi- yera we are kinda of down to- about ten or twelve." - despite the challenges, the - community pulled together - resources for hot meals and bag- full of groceires to- contuinue this christmas eve- tradition. Amanda wood,missions- community chair at first united- - - methodist "everyone is so - understanding and still trying- to do whatever they can for thi- cause - we have been doing it for so- long."- " im so thankful for the- community letting us feed you - every year" - in long





