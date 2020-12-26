Annual Christmas dinner in Herkimer feeds hundreds

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

The annual Christmas dinner at the United Methodist Church in Herkimer helped to feed hundred of people.

Decades... the united methodist church in herkimer has held a christmas dinner... but -- the volunteers who organize the meal are actually members of temple beth joseph.

This all started when the jewish community had the idea to do something special for the christian community.

"it's a massive task, we started 2-3 months in advance."

Toby maser is one of the volunteers for the annual christmas dinner here at the united methodist church in herkimer.

She says about 35 years ago... the herkimer clergy council was trying to decide what they could do to help out the community.

They put together a thanksgiving dinner and christmas dinner.

She said there were plenty of volunteers on thanksgiving... but not christmas.

"our rabbi at the time suggested that the jewish community do a christmas dinner since its not our holiday.

But taking care of our community is a corner stone of most of our religions."

So... ever since, members from the jewish community has been organizing this dinner.

"the churches all make donations to cover the cost of the food, volunteers that are here today are members of temple beth joseph and a couple of others who decide to come down and give us a hand."

Every year... they serve between 200 to 400 dinners.

This year... it may be more... we try to take care of as many people as possible its just the heart warming feeling of being part of this community and trying to help everyone in need."

"especially this time of year and 2020 with the pandemic going on we understand the need that more people need food and we'll gladly give whatever we have," and on the menu -- turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, and dessert!

"people get more than they need i hope and i hope they enjoy it, its our pleasure to do it and we hope to continue to do it for years."

