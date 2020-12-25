COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Cases, Deaths Continue To Surge In Southland
Across the Southland, the pandemic continued to surge Thursday with cases, hospitalizations and deaths reaching new heights.
COVID-19 Surge In Cases, Hospitalizations Continues In SouthlandCoronavirus cases across the Southland continued their sharp increases Wednesday and the pandemic surges.
Gov. Lee limits public gatherings, asks families to not gather outside their immediate householdGovernor Bill Lee gave a statewide address Sunday night asking Tennesseans to wear masks and avoid gatherings with anyone other than their immediate household in hopes of avoiding another surge of..
Gov. Lee issues address, announces COVID-19 restrictions on gatheringsGovernor Bill Lee gave a statewide address Sunday night asGovernor Bill Lee gave a statewide address Sunday night asking Tennesseans to wear masks and avoid gatherings with anyone other than their immediate household in hopes of avoiding another surge of..