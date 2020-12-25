Notre Dame collects and delivers food, makes Christmas cards for community

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Through Campus Ministry, the Junior and Senior High School has collected and delivered food and materials to the Utica and Rome Rescue Missions and created over 300 Christmas cards for rest homes.

They're doing something very special for those in need and those who won't see their families this holiday.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod reports.

In a year like no other, notre dame students are shining a light of hope.

None robert mcqueen: and at the same time we have our english and religion teachers do christmas cards for organizations in masonic healthcare and the presbyterian home which we did over 300.

They have also started a food pantry at the school for the community to benefit from.

Robert mcqueen: dry goods like pasta canned goods cereal cookies crackers.

Once we get the stock pile going, it will hopefully bethe e able to again spad those outto d also to the notre da family and whatever theneed.

Th's our goal we have one of ourstudl stving to make oucommunity strong by responding to their needs by way of prers and good works.

Anthat's whthe campr student council and this community here at not dameis aly are also receiving robert mcqueen: they are behind this program 150%.

I mean they're excited here in this beautiful chapel they decorated befortheys been astounding.

Kari puleo: the students seeing the end oftd of pulls it all together.

When we dropped off the goods at the rescue mission ostudents wen for the work that ty do in their out reacand so i ink it helps them me themselvesfeela bigg community anthat's the most touching part is the students see e pact that they're making.

Making this a christmas to remember.

Reporting in utica, i'm chelsea sherrod newschannel2.

> operation sunshine is a not-for-profit organization that helps families in need.

