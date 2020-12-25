Last-Minute Gift Grab On Christmas Eve
Shoppers crammed in their last-minute shopping Thursday night before the stores closed.
People rush to get last minute gifts before ChristmasLast minute shoppers share why they decided to wait until Christmas Eve to get gifts.
Final rush for holiday shoppingLast-minute holiday shoppers hit area stores on Christmas Eve.
Malls not seeing Christmas Eve rushMalls in San Diego County did not experience the rush of last minute shoppers as per the typical Christmas Eve, as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the economy and life in general