Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 days ago

You can still send gifts in time for Christmas and you can also plan for returns.

Returns news 12 now at 6 last minute christmas shopping chattanooga, tn av zammitt/ amazon spokesperson the clock is ticking, and christmas is right around the corner.

News 12's joeli poole has a few ways you still can get your christmas shipping done.

That's right, at this point, two things may be happening.

You've a) put off buying some of your gifts or b) you're wondering "what if they don't like it?"

Gifts or b) you're wondering "what if they don't like it?"

Amazon wants customers to be aware that wednesday, december 23rd is the last day you can buy a gift and still have it arrive on time.

Amazon officials say they are not experiencing any delays at this moment and are working around the clock to ensure a positive online shopping experience.

If it's after the holiday and you need to return some items, amazon will be giving you plenty of time to get those items sent back.

"we're actually increasing our delivery return window.

So customers can have that extra time to make sure that they want to return the item.

Most orders shipped between october 1st and december 31st can be returned until january 31st."

Amazon says you can still order a present on christmas eve morning and request same day shipping to be able to get it that night.

In chattanooga, joeli poole, news 12 now.