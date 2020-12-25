Last minute shopping

Global  
 

Last minute shoppingFort Wayne shoppers finish up their Christmas shopping.

Do.fox 55's mallory beard has the story.?

3 shelly godfroy picks up an airf yer from best buy curbside service.?nats?

Thankfully, she got it just in time to cook for christmas.

Shelly godfroy//best buy customer just got the notice, i thought it was gonna be the day after christmas so i was delighted that it got here early and...smooth.odfroy says this is her first time usin curbside service.a relief so she can maintain social distancing... and of course, pick up last minute chrismtas items like many fort wayne residents this year.godfroy//best buy customer think the biggest thing is, e dealing breath?we with never ing that happened.andy kriegel says she making up for missing the items on black friday.her children want the nintendo switch and a playstation.

Mandy kriegel//best buy customerhey e been just begging and begging and i agreed to get the switch and my oldest was like, want the play tation?she didn want the switch so i gave in and this year i got it for her.

Almart customer let webb says the hunt for her chil christmas gifts has been quite long this year.

Letticia webb//walmart customer very closing sooner.

So i just kind of stressful to get in and out of places, to keep going for the stuff that gone to she more than three walmarts to find christmas gifts for her youngest daughter.but the covid-19 pandemic has led to slower lines and empty shelves.

Letticia webb//walmart customer ike the checkouts and stuff like that...everybody rightfully keep your distance, but it been a lot slower to get throegardless nes.

Of gifts, webb says one thing remains important... letticia webb//walmart customerust everyone to be happy and healthy, and everyone to be with their loved ones tomorrow.

Both bestbuy and walmart at apple glen crossing will be closed.

Bestbuy will open at ten a-m on saturday and walmart seven a-m




