christmas eve 6

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Time is running out to get your last-minute christmas shopping in!

Waay 31's grace campbell is live at bridge street town center.

And grace, how busy has it been today?

The number of shoppers has gone down here at bridge street in the past hour, but all throughout the day i've seen many people taking advantage of the time they have left to make sure those presents will be underneath the christmas tree tomorrow morning!

Some stores at bridge street town center had a line out the door, and a walmart in huntsville had a full parking lot!

Some of the walmart shoppers told me they waited about 15 minutes in line to check out!

I spoke with a few young shoppers who were getting their family members some last-minute christmas gifts.

They said the amount of people shopping there was overwhelming.

"it felt a little crazy because there were so many people and, again, we're trying to be social distance, so it's pretty hard."

"it's very crowded, i'll probably get anxiety a little bit, but it's okay."

Both girls said while there were a lot of people in the store, employees were doing a good job making sure people were six feet apart for check-out.

Live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.