People rush to get last minute gifts before Christmas

Last minute shoppers share why they decided to wait until Christmas Eve to get gifts.

Shop for gifts, you're not alone... but time is running out... wtva alexis jones is live in tupelo where she spoke with some last minute shoppers.

I'm outside of barnes crossing mall where hundreds of people dashed through stores to pick up gifts for tomorrow.

A few of them shared with me why they decided to wait.

Last minute shopping."

"you might say i don't like shopping at the last minute but some times it's better to shop at the last minute."

Leroya just finished shopping for her kids when i spoke with her.

She said she likes to shop the day before christmas to avoid crowds and to get better sales.

Sot: "i don't know if they know or not, but there is more sales.

I got four jackets for 100 dollars and i saved 150 dollars."

Danny and lori bobo picked up stocking stuffers today.

They said shopping at the mall on christmas eve is their tradition.

Sot: "almost an every year thing.

We have to come on christmas eve."

And for many people like chakita johnson, they haven't had the time to shop for their loved ones.

Sot: "i was at work so i'm just last minute shopping."

Whatever your reason for waiting until the last day, you have one more hour before the mall closes.

Live in tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

