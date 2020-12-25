Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People rush to get last minute gifts before Christmas

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
People rush to get last minute gifts before Christmas

People rush to get last minute gifts before Christmas

Last minute shoppers share why they decided to wait until Christmas Eve to get gifts.

Shop for gifts, you're not alone... but time is running out... wtva alexis jones is live in tupelo where she spoke with some last minute shoppers.

I'm outside of barnes crossing mall where hundreds of people dashed through stores to pick up gifts for tomorrow.

A few of them shared with me why they decided to wait.

Last minute shopping."

"you might say i don't like shopping at the last minute but some times it's better to shop at the last minute."

Leroya just finished shopping for her kids when i spoke with her.

She said she likes to shop the day before christmas to avoid crowds and to get better sales.

Sot: "i don't know if they know or not, but there is more sales.

I got four jackets for 100 dollars and i saved 150 dollars."

Danny and lori bobo picked up stocking stuffers today.

They said shopping at the mall on christmas eve is their tradition.

Sot: "almost an every year thing.

We have to come on christmas eve."

And for many people like chakita johnson, they haven't had the time to shop for their loved ones.

Sot: "i was at work so i'm just last minute shopping."

Whatever your reason for waiting until the last day, you have one more hour before the mall closes.

Live in tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

Do you have a pet




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The 10 best last-minute Christmas gifts you can still get

Still need to get presents? These are the best last-minute gifts you can still get on Christmas Day...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordBusiness Insider


No Shortage Of Last-Minute Shoppers On Christmas Eve; One Million Packages May Arrive After Christmas, USPS Says

'Tis the season for giving! Stores were packed with procrastinators scrambling for last minute gifts...
CBS 2 - Published

17 photos of Hanley on Christmas Eve as shoppers do last-minute dash

17 photos of Hanley on Christmas Eve as shoppers do last-minute dash With just hours left until the big day shoppers were out in the city centre buying last minute gifts...
Staffordshire Newsletter - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Despite Pandemic, Parking Lots Still Packed With Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers In North Texas [Video]

Despite Pandemic, Parking Lots Still Packed With Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers In North Texas

It’s the night before Christmas, and though 2020 has been different, one thing has remained the same. Many spent the day checking final gifts off their shopping list.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:30Published
Shoppers Searching For Last Minute Gifts In Delaware Valley [Video]

Shoppers Searching For Last Minute Gifts In Delaware Valley

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:08Published
'Goody' app helps provide last-minute virtual gift ideas [Video]

'Goody' app helps provide last-minute virtual gift ideas

The clock is ticking and if you still have some last-minute gifts to get for friends and family time is running out. But we got you covered. 23ABC alumnus Chloe Nordquist takes a look at some ideas as..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:13Published