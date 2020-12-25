Chief Gifts 12/24/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

Every year for the past four years, Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan has provided gifts for families in need during the holiday season.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo followed the chief today as he teamed up with santa to make some special deliveries.

"i like to help people that don't have it.

Not that i have a lot but i have a lot more than a lot of people."

This little girl stayed up late wednesday evening waiting for santa to arrive...sure enough he showed up christmas eve to handout presents.

But just like the last 4 years in nettleton and amory...he's had lots of help from nettleton police chief gary monaghan.

"kids can't help it.

They're victims a lot of times so i hate to see any body left out in the cold."

Chief monaghan went out with santa clause himself thursday to surprise families around nettleton and amory, giving out three presents to each child.

"we were very surprised, we wasn't expecting anything."

Su: chief monaghan gathered together nearly 100 presents to make sure families in need have something under their christmas trees.

Chief monaghan says he tries to keep track of all the people he interacts with throughout the year and the struggles they are facing to make sure he can give these gifts to those that need them most.

"i just like to find people that need it.

Kids that go to walmart every day, they don't need it."

"we just recently lost my husband, they've lost their grandparent and i just wanted them to have a good christmas and with y'all doing what y'all've done, y'all have helped tremendously."

"oh, with that covid you can't get out and do the things you used to do.

Go shopping like you used to.

So it's just a blessing."

It's a tradition he learned from his father and one he hopes to pass along to his family.

"it makes me feel good to know that they got something where a lot of them don't get anything.

You don't know them all so you can't fix it all but you do your part."

In nettleton...stephe n pimpo...wcbi news.

About half the gifts they gave out were collected by a woman throughout the year who passed away recently who wanted to make sure they went