Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over farm laws

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the centre is helping the corporates through the new farm laws amid the protests by farmers in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 25 accused the former of hypocrisy by saying that the Congress had these reforms mentioned in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.
"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that were these pro-farmers policies not mentioned in the 2019 election manifesto of Congress?
They are protesting just because those reforms are being implemented by PM Modi, and not them," Sitharaman told reporters in Delhi where she virtually attended the release of the next instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi Samman Yojana.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who met the President earlier today and submitted a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention for the repeal of farm laws. "Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn't take it seriously. Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature," the Agriculture Minister said. He said if Rahul Gandhi was so worried, he could have done something for farmers when Congress was in power. "The character of Congress has always been anti-farmer," Tomar added. Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. Watch the full video for more details.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. President Kovind and PM Modi paid tributes to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal were also present. Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to Vajpayee. PM Modi will also release a book in Parliament to honour Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The book is titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'. Published by LS Secretariat, book focuses on Vajpayee's life, works and notable speeches. The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life. The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on December 18 said that India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also to export it to other countries that need its help. She also emphasized that the country has to invest a lot more in health infrastructure and get more private partners into the sector.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Member of Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Indian Parliament), Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Rahul Gandhi is Wayanad MP. Is there Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in Kerala? If not, then, why don't you stand with farmers there? How is it possible that something is good for Kerala, and not in Delhi?" "He must clarify where and with what intention he is supporting farmers," he added.
Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "true well wisher" of farmers amid their protest against the three agriculture laws, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the MSP system will always be there for farmers, and no one can take it away. He further informed that PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers, with a click of a button. "PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers. The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain," said Amit Shah while addressing an event in Delhi's Mehrauli.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is not allowing the benefits of the Centre's schemes to reach the farmers in the state, Mamata's "actions against farmers have hurt me a lot", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 during the release of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He said, "The farmers of Bengal have been deprived of the benefits of the Centre's schemes. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers. Mamata Banerjee's ideology has destroyed Bengal. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?"