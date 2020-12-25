Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:49s - Published 29 minutes ago

Nirmala Sitharaman accuses Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy over farm laws

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the centre is helping the corporates through the new farm laws amid the protests by farmers in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 25 accused the former of hypocrisy by saying that the Congress had these reforms mentioned in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that were these pro-farmers policies not mentioned in the 2019 election manifesto of Congress?

They are protesting just because those reforms are being implemented by PM Modi, and not them," Sitharaman told reporters in Delhi where she virtually attended the release of the next instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi Samman Yojana.