Swimmers enjoy Christmas Day dips across the UK.

Former police officer jailed for killing lover



Married police officer Timothy Brehmer has been jailed for over 10 years after being found guilty of strangling his lover when she revealed their affair to his wife in a text message. Brehmer had claimed Claire Parry's death in a Dorset car park on the 9th May was accidental. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:22 Published on January 1, 1970