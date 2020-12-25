Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swimmers enjoy Christmas Day dips across the UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Swimmers enjoy Christmas Day dips across the UK

Swimmers enjoy Christmas Day dips across the UK

Swimmers enjoy Christmas Day dips across the UK.

Members of the public bravedfreezing temperatures for a festive dip in Dorset, Birmingham and Co Down.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Birmingham Birmingham City in the West Midlands, England

Early morning queues as thousands of non-essential shops reopen in England [Video]

Early morning queues as thousands of non-essential shops reopen in England

Shoppers queue to get into the world's largest Primark in Birmingham, as itreopened at 6.56am on the day England's second national lockdown ended.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham [Video]

Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham

Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Public around England react to coronavirus tier news [Video]

Public around England react to coronavirus tier news

Public reaction across England as it's announced three-tier coronavirusrestrictions are to be imposed from December 2. Birmingham, Manchester andNewcastle are among the locations which will be under Tier 3 rules, whileLiverpool and London are among the cities in Tier 2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Man arrested in connection with 1974 Birmingham pub bombings [Video]

Man arrested in connection with 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the1974 pub bombings in Birmingham. The arrest comes just days before the 46thanniversary of the two deadly November 21 blasts which ripped apart theMulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Dorset Dorset County of England

Dolphin delights British sailors training off Dorset

 A dolphin amazed sailors from the British team while they were training off the Dorset coast.
BBC News

Dorset nurses 'swim the channel’ to support terminally ill patients

 Two nurses are swimming the equivalent of the Channel to support terminally-ill patients.
BBC News
Mock Cop26 - Young activists hold alternative summit [Video]

Mock Cop26 - Young activists hold alternative summit

Young climate activists frustrated by postponement of the UN climate talks,have organised their own virtual conference between November 19 and December1. Josh Tregale from Dorset is 18-years-old and one of the organisers. Thecreacition of the Mock Cop26 was in reaction to the Cop26 postponement, theannual UN climate summit due to take place in Glasgow in November, was movedfor a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published
Former police officer jailed for killing lover [Video]

Former police officer jailed for killing lover

Married police officer Timothy Brehmer has been jailed for over 10 years after being found guilty of strangling his lover when she revealed their affair to his wife in a text message. Brehmer had claimed Claire Parry's death in a Dorset car park on the 9th May was accidental. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:22Published

County Down County Down Place in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom