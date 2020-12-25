Swimmers enjoy Christmas Day dips across the UK.

Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.
Public reaction across England as it's announced three-tier coronavirusrestrictions are to be imposed from December 2. Birmingham, Manchester andNewcastle are among the locations which will be under Tier 3 rules, whileLiverpool and London are among the cities in Tier 2.
A man has been arrested in connection with the murders of 21 people in the1974 pub bombings in Birmingham. The arrest comes just days before the 46thanniversary of the two deadly November 21 blasts which ripped apart theMulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs.
Young climate activists frustrated by postponement of the UN climate talks,have organised their own virtual conference between November 19 and December1. Josh Tregale from Dorset is 18-years-old and one of the organisers. Thecreacition of the Mock Cop26 was in reaction to the Cop26 postponement, theannual UN climate summit due to take place in Glasgow in November, was movedfor a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Married police officer Timothy Brehmer has been jailed for over 10 years after being found guilty of strangling his lover when she revealed their affair to his wife in a text message. Brehmer had claimed Claire Parry's death in a Dorset car park on the 9th May was accidental.
