Arya Rajendran, 21, becomes youngest mayor in India from Kerala | Oneindia News

PM Modi sharpens attack against West Bengal government, says Mamata administration blocked all Centre's benefits to farmers; Mamata hits back at "half-truth", says the Centre has never released any funds for Bengal; In a shocker in Arunachal Pradesh, 6 JDU MLAs defected to the BJP, shrinking JDU's scope in the state.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

