Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arya Rajendran, 21, becomes youngest mayor in India from Kerala | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Arya Rajendran, 21, becomes youngest mayor in India from Kerala | Oneindia News

Arya Rajendran, 21, becomes youngest mayor in India from Kerala | Oneindia News

PM Modi sharpens attack against West Bengal government, says Mamata administration blocked all Centre's benefits to farmers; Mamata hits back at "half-truth", says the Centre has never released any funds for Bengal; In a shocker in Arunachal Pradesh, 6 JDU MLAs defected to the BJP, shrinking JDU's scope in the state.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

#AryaRajendran #Mamata #BengalFarmers


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India added only 19,556 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since early July, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country's total number is now at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News

Top military commander says trust between India and China evaporated after Galwan Valley clash; Supreme Court hears petition seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders in view of traffic congestion..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:41Published
Remembering Khudiram Bose: Freedom Struggle's young martyr | Oneindia News [Video]

Remembering Khudiram Bose: Freedom Struggle's young martyr | Oneindia News

India's Freedom Struggle saw many unsung heroes make the supreme sacrifice for the country. Today, December 3rd, is the birth anniversary of one such hero--Khudiram Bose. He was one of the youngest to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published