Police Chase In Ulster County Ends In Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl

Teen Killed In CrashPolice are investigating a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Indiana County.
Police investigate after 3-year-old girl dies from alleged abuse by mother's boyfriendPolice are investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl from Holly after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by her mother's boyfriend. Loved ones say they are overcome with sadness and grief..
Vehicle Crashes Into Baltimore County Restaurant; One DeadA vehicle crashed into a Baltimore County restaurant Friday, leading to one death, police confirmed.