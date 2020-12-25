Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Chase In Ulster County Ends In Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Police Chase In Ulster County Ends In Death Of 11-Year-Old GirlIt happened on I-87 Christmas Eve in the town of Ulster.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teen Killed In Crash [Video]

Teen Killed In Crash

Police are investigating a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Indiana County.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published
Police investigate after 3-year-old girl dies from alleged abuse by mother's boyfriend [Video]

Police investigate after 3-year-old girl dies from alleged abuse by mother's boyfriend

Police are investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl from Holly after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by her mother's boyfriend. Loved ones say they are overcome with sadness and grief..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:59Published
Vehicle Crashes Into Baltimore County Restaurant; One Dead [Video]

Vehicle Crashes Into Baltimore County Restaurant; One Dead

A vehicle crashed into a Baltimore County restaurant Friday, leading to one death, police confirmed.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:01Published