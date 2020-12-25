Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 07:19s - Published
The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’ Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Astronauts beam Christmas message of hope to Earth from space station

 "As we prepare to observe the holidays far away from our loved ones, we look down at our precious planet, and it becomes clear how connected we really are," said..
CBS News
Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier [Video]

Brexit meeting on Christmas Day for Barnier

The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier led a meeting with ambassadors from 27 EU countries in Brussels on Friday (December 25) to start reviewing the Brexit deal with the UK.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Nashville Rocked by Massive Explosion, Authorities Say Intentional Act

 Downtown Nashville was rocked by an explosion on Christmas Day, and authorities think the blast was intentional. The explosion shook the area at around 6:30 AM,..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic dampens Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem

A very somber Christmas this year in the usually very busy Bethlehem, all blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Care home hosts families thanks to rapid testing [Video]

Care home hosts families thanks to rapid testing

A number of families got to visit their loved ones as Aspen Hill Village care home in Leeds as they hosted 50 close contact family visits on Christmas Day through lateral flow testing. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Archbishop of Canterbury says vaccine is a ‘gift of hope’ [Video]

Archbishop of Canterbury says vaccine is a ‘gift of hope’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on a difficult 2020 during his Christmas day sermon saying the vaccine is a “gift of hope”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:36Published
Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness [Video]

Bells ring across the UK to help combat loneliness

Thousands of people across the UK have rung bells in the hopes of combatting loneliness this Christmas. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised [Video]

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Moderna Vaccine Side Effects, Swelling in Patients with Cosmetic Facial Fillers

 One of the COVID vaccines is just swell for folks who dabble in face fillers ... but this is the bad kind of swell. Turns out some people who got cosmetic facial..
TMZ.com

Covid: Millions of Americans face unemployment benefits lapse

 Critical payments to 14 million people could stop from Saturday in a standoff over a stimulus bill.
BBC News
Kerala's COVID-19 death toll higher than national average: MoS Muraleedharan [Video]

Kerala's COVID-19 death toll higher than national average: MoS Muraleedharan

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 25, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala government's recommendation to Governor for convening the Assembly over farm laws. MoS Muraleedharan said, "Kerala's COVID-19 death toll is higher than the national average. It should concentrate on containing it instead of focusing on non-issues or issues which aren't related to state."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth will deliver her Christmas Day message via Alexa this year, if you ask

Queen Elizabeth will deliver her Christmas Day message via Alexa this year, if you ask Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images “Alexa, play the Queen’s Christmas Day...
The Verge - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address [Video]

Queen offers personal message of hope in her Christmas Day address

The Queen has delivered a heartfelt message of hope to the country in herChristmas address, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen“magnificently” to the challenges of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 07:19Published
Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message [Video]

Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message

A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street [Video]

MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:12Published