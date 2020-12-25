The Queen’s Christmas Day Broadcast 2020

The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’
Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19.
Report by Browna.
A number of families got to visit their loved ones as Aspen Hill Village care home in Leeds as they hosted 50 close contact family visits on Christmas Day through lateral flow testing. Report by Browna.
The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on a difficult 2020 during his Christmas day sermon saying the vaccine is a "gift of hope". Report by Browna.
Thousands of people across the UK have rung bells in the hopes of combatting loneliness this Christmas. Report by Browna.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 25, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala government's recommendation to Governor for convening the Assembly over farm laws. MoS Muraleedharan said, "Kerala's COVID-19 death toll is higher than the national average. It should concentrate on containing it instead of focusing on non-issues or issues which aren't related to state."
