Britain sends more troops to Dover to clear lorry queues

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s
Britain deployed additional military personnel to the port of Dover on Friday to help clear the queues of lorries following the resumption of cross-channel travel for drivers who test negative for COVID-19.

Mia Womersley reports.


